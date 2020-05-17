Italy sets date for the re-opening of its cinemas following coronavirus

Among the European countries worst hit by the coronavirus epidemic, Italy has now set out its plans to reopen cinemas as cases of the disease decrease.

Yesterday (May 16), Italian president Giuseppe Conte announced the next stage of their lockdown exit strategy, amid which were new regulations regarding the film industry.

Cinemas will be able to open in the country from June 15, although with social distancing measures in place including staggered seating and online booking.

Meanwhile, UK cinemas could provisionally reopen by July 4 as part of the British government’s own plans to ease lockdown restrictions.

The government published its latest plan on Monday (May 11), which includes a timetable for lifting restrictions in three steps.

As part of ‘step three’, businesses such as cinemas may open no sooner than July 4 depending on a determination from a series of five tests, which were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 10. Following the announcement, Vue have explained plans to enforce “automatic social distancing” ahead of a potential nationwide reopen of cinemas in July. Advertisement The chain explained there have been talks in motion with governments across borders to plan for a safe return to business, following closures enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.