Italy sets date for the re-opening of its cinemas following coronavirus

Italian president Giuseppe Conte has laid out Italy's next steps for lifting lockdown

By Patrick Clarke
Coronavirus cinema
CREDIT: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Among the European countries worst hit by the coronavirus epidemic, Italy has now set out its plans to reopen cinemas as cases of the disease decrease.

Yesterday (May 16), Italian president Giuseppe Conte announced the next stage of their lockdown exit strategy, amid which were new regulations regarding the film industry.

Cinemas will be able to open in the country from June 15, although with social distancing measures in place including staggered seating and online booking.

Meanwhile, UK cinemas could provisionally reopen by July 4 as part of the British government’s own plans to ease lockdown restrictions.

The government published its latest plan on Monday (May 11), which includes a timetable for lifting restrictions in three steps.

