ITV to broadcast the Oscars in the UK from 2024

ITV is set to broadcast the Oscars from 2024, inking a new deal to air the Academy Awards in the UK.

For the last 20 years, the show has been broadcasted on Sky, with the operator having gained rights from the BBC in 2004.

Now, the Oscars will come to ITV1 and ITVX from next year, with the 96th Academy Awards taking place on March 10, 2024.

Darren Nartey of ITV said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the U.K., furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network. We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers.”

The Academy’s Bill Kramer added: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the U.K.. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema — recognising films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner of the night at the 2023 Oscars, taking home seven awards, including Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh made history with her Best Actress win for her role in the film, becoming the first Asian person to receive the award. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is the beacon of hope and possibilities – this is proof that [if you] dream big, dreams do come true,” she said in her speech.

Elsewhere, Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actor for the movie and reflected on his journey to the awards show, calling it “the American dream”.

Other winners on the night included All Quiet On The Western Front, which took home four awards, and Brendan Fraser, who won his first Oscar for his role in The Whale.