Quentin Tarantino has said that he thinks he’s “come to the end of the road” as far as directing theatrical movies goes.

The iconic filmmaker has revealed in a new interview that he’s thinking of hanging up his clapperboard for good but that he’ll “still be creative.”

Speaking to Australian GQ, the director of the upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood said: “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road.

“I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies,” he said.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Brad Pitt weighed in, saying he doesn’t think Tarantino is “bluffing at all.”

“I think he’s dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we’re not going to have to say goodbye for a long time,” Pitt said.

Tarantino is said to be working on an R-rated Star Trek movie, which would be his 10th movie. However, in the same GQ interview he stated that if Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is “well received, maybe I won’t go to 10. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

