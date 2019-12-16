J.J. Abrams disappointed that original versions of first ‘Star Wars’ trilogy won’t be released again

J.J. Abrams has said he’s disappointed that the original versions of the Star Wars trilogy won’t be released again.

At the time the prequel trilogy, George Lucas released special editions of the original Star Wars films with added CGI effects in a move that upset many fans.

Now, Abrams has revealed that the original cuts of the films won’t be released again, something he is disappointed about.

Advertisement

Speaking to NowThis, Abrams said: “I have asked about this…well, ’cause who wouldn’t wanna see that? But I’ve been told that, for reasons I don’t quite understand, that that’s not necessarily possible. Which is too bad because that was the thing that I loved.”

He continued: “I guess it’s what George Lucas wanted, and that’s what he did, and so I respect that.

“Although I also feel like there’s something about the original theatrical version that was, for so many people, the thing they loved… And so, you know, it would be great to have that available for a mainstream audience.

“…At a certain point, you have to say, ‘This is what it is.’ And, for me, the idea of going back and making an incremental change or an adjustment to this or that, it just doesn’t – it’s not interesting to me.

“But I respect the impulse of artists to continue to work on their stuff… there’s so many things that I, you know, I constantly feel like, oh, I wish we’d done this, or I wish that.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month about Lucas, Abrams said he “only [has] gratitude for George.”

Going on to discuss the sale of Star Wars to Disney, Abrams said: “It’s probably a complicated thing for him. To decide you’re going to sell this thing that you created, that was your baby, to anyone – that must be more complicated than signing a check and smiling about it. But he’s been incredibly gracious. He’s been super-generous.”

Abrams went on to say that he and Lucas “talked through a ton of different ideas and stories” when working on The Force Awakens.

The latest film in the current trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is released later this week.