J.J. Abrams is gearing up to produce new ‘Cloverfield’ sequel

J.J. Abrams has signed on to produce a new film in the Cloverfield franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker’s Bad Robot Productions and Paramount Pictures have tapped up British writer Joe Barton to pen the script, while Bad Robot’s head of film, Hannah Minghella will co-produce.

The first film in the franchise was 2008’s Cloverfield. Directed by The Batman‘s Matt Reeves and produced by Abrams, the horror hit, which follows a group of New Yorkers as they try to navigate the city during an attack by a giant monster, was shot in the found-footage style to reflect the growing use of video cameras at the time.

Two loosely-connected sequels followed, with both 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) and The Cloverfield Paradox (2018) coming under Cloverfield banner tied to a linked story with science fiction and monster themes.

While details about the new film have not yet been disclosed, it has been designed from inception to fit into the Cloverfield franchise and won’t take the original film’s found-footage approach.

Barton, who created and wrote 2019 crime drama series Giri/Haji, recently stepped in to replace Terence Winter as the showrunner on HBO’s The Batman spin-off series, Gotham Central.

The project was announced last year, expanding on the world of this iteration of Batman, focusing on the Gotham City Police Department. Gotham Central is said to dig deeper into The Batman‘s “examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City.”

Explaining the timeline at the DC FanDome convention in August, following the release of the first trailer for The Batman, Matt Reeves said the film was set during “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, while the upcoming TV series would be set during “Year One”.