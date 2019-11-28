John Boyega admits he was the ‘Star Wars’ actor that left ‘Rise Of Skywalker’ script under his bed

Star Wars actor John Boyega admits he was the unnamed actor behind the blunder that led the script for new film The Rise Of Skywalker to leak online.

Director J.J. Abrams revealed this week that the script for the upcoming Star Wars film leaked after a cast member left a copy of it “under their bed.”

“I received a call from my agent, saying, ‘Mate, I’ve just received a call from Disney and all the big Gods of the movie industry that you work for, that your livelihood comes from, saying that you lost the most powerful script in Hollywood right now,” Boyega explained to Jimmy Fallon in a video you can watch below.

“A way to feel your organs in your big toe mate, I tell you,” he joked.

J.J. Abrams had explained on Good Morning America that the script for the upcoming film was posted on E-bay after it was discovered by a cleaner at one of the actor’s houses.

He went on to explain that a Disney employee spotted the script online and “got it back before it sold.”

Abrams said: “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams told Good Morning America. He added: “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

The director also explained that the film, which is due to arrive in cinemas next month, was still being worked on as late as last week and was only completed last Sunday (November 23). You can watch the interview here:

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans have expressed their dismay after Ed Sheeran reportedly made a surprise cameo in a new promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The singer, who has been rumoured to appear in the upcoming movie, is seen dressed as a Stormtrooper on what appears to be a set, and pops-up alongside Hamilton creator and His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This prompted fans on Twitter to vent their anger at the possible appearance with one writing: “Ed Sheeran’s in Star Wars. Dead to me.”

Another added: “If Ed Sheeran has any lines or has any link to music in the next Star Wars movie – I’m going to pay for surgery to remove Star Wars from my brain permanently.”

Sheeran previously made an appearance in Game of Thrones in 2017 with the singer appearing in a brief scene with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

The Rise of Skywalker will act as the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga.