J.J. Abrams is writing a ‘Spider-Man’ comic book series with his son

The director and 21-year-old Henry will introduce a new villain to Spidey's world.

J.J. Abrams and his son are writing a new Spider-Man comic book series, it has been announced.

The filmmaker and his 21-year-old son Henry are creating a new five-part limited series, which will introduce a new villain.

“We’re really excited,” Abrams said. “There’s a crazy new villain named Cadaverous that we can’t wait for you to meet […] We’ve been talking for a very long time about this so very excited to be doing it and especially to be doing it with this gentleman [Henry].”

Speaking to the New York Times, Abrams said the new series would show “Peter Parker in a way you haven’t seen him before.”

Henry added that the duo were trying to follow what late Marvel boss Stan Lee would do. “Spider-Man is one of those superheroes where the more you read about him, for me at least, the less I understand him,” he said. “He’s so anti-everything that you’d expect from a hero. I think Stan Lee said something about putting the human in superhuman. That is what we’re trying to do.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The first part will be released in September 2019. It will be drawn by Sara Pichelli and coloured by Dave Stewart, while the cover will be designed by Stewart and Olivier Coipel.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was revealed a film company once tried to make a horror movie version of Spider-Man, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began.

Cannon Films’ flick would have seen ID photographer Peter Parker deliberately exposed to radiation by corporate scientist Doctor Zork. Parker would then become a huge eight-armed spider-human hybrid who becomes suicidal.