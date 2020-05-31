J.K. Simmons is still signed on to reprise role in future ‘Spider-Man’ films

J.K. Simmons has revealed he remains signed on to appear in future Spider-Man films in the MCU.

The veteran actor, 65, is known for playing hot-tempered Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Simmons hasn’t starred in any further reboots of the superhero films except for a cameo in a post-credits scene last year for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Despite it being over a decade since he last reprised his Jameson role in full, Simmons told PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing show earlier this week that he is still signed on for future MCU Spider-Man movies.

Asked if audiences can expect to see him in the next film, the actor replied: “I don’t know if I would use the word expect.”

He added that he is contracted to do sequels but that the studio isn’t obligated to use him in subsequent films. “It’s great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version,” Simmons said.

The actor also reflected on his experience auditioning for Raimi’s first Spider-Man film. “It was very nerve-wracking,” he said, because he had to do an “old-school, classic camera test” to win over skeptical executives.

He explained: “It included a scene where the Green Goblin breaks through the windows and picks me up by the throat, lifts me up in the air, and is strangling me.

“I’m holding the script pages, reading the scene on the audition, but then at the same time, trying to…” [makes strangling noise] “…pretending I’m being lifted by the neck and choked.”

In other news, the actor who played Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando, has hinted that the villain could yet return to the franchise.