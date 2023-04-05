Jack Black confirms ‘School Of Rock’ 20th anniversary reunion

Jack Black has confirmed that he will be reuniting with the School Of Rock cast to celebrate the film turning 20 this year.

The comedy debuted back in 2003 and saw the iconic actor take on the role of wannabe-rockstar turned substitute teacher, Dewey Finn. 20 years later, Black has confirmed that he will be arranging to meet up with his co-stars later this year, and a sequel to the film may be on the cards.

News of the sequel was first teased by the actor in an interview with SiriusXM, when he was asked if he would ever consider making a sequel to two of his fan-favourite releases: School Of Rock and Tenacious D in The Pick Of Destiny. “Yup. Both of them,” he replied. “Breaking news. We’re thinking about doing both of those.”

While plans for the projects remain vague, Black did also confirm that he is wanting to reunite with his School Of Rock co-stars for the anniversary later this year.

The film will hit the milestone in October and, speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday (April 1), the 53-year-old admitted that he will find it weird to see the former child actors after so long. “All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” he said.

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Black reassured fans that he will “100 per cent” be sharing footage of the upcoming reunion on social media.

Back in 2013, the cast came together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film. To mark the event, they held a performance at the Gibson Austin Showroom and played a cover of the film’s own track, ‘Rock Got No Reason’. Find footage of the moment below.

In other School Of Rock news, back in 2021, it was announced that Kevin Clark – who played drummer Freddy ‘Spazzy McGee’ Jones – had died after being hit by a car. The collision happened when Jones was riding his bicycle in Chicago. He was aged 32.

Currently, Jack Black is promoting his latest project, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opens in cinemas today (April 5). The film – which is based on the iconic video game series – also stars Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Pratt. Black plays the role of antagonist Bowser, who tries to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and marry Princess Peach.

In a two-star review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, NME criticised the film for its “perfunctory plot” and “lazy creative choices”.

“Sadly, [the] initially witty riffs on the games’ visual grammar soon become repetitive,” it reads. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie often looks like a video game, but it’s not as fun as playing one.”