Jack Black forgets he was in ‘The Holiday’: “Do I have a Christmas movie?”

He is, however, a big fan of 'Elf'

Tom Skinner
Jack Black
Jack Black. CREDIT: Getty

Jack Black appeared to forget that he starred in The Holiday while being quizzed on his favourite Christmas movie – check out the moment in the clip below.

The musician and actor was speaking to Variety at the premiere for Jumanji: The Next Level on Monday evening (December 9) when he was asked to name his number one festive film.

“You know what, it’s got to be Elf,” he replied. “Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park.”

Praising Black’s humility, the reporter replied by telling him he “could have said [his] own movie”. Clearly confused, Black asked: “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?”

Realising his brief memory lapse, he added: “Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday! Nancy Meyers [director/producer] – genius.”

Released in 2006, The Holiday sees Black portray Miles Dumont alongside Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law. The music composer character falls for Amanda Woods, who’s played by Diaz.

Jumanji: The Next Level, meanwhile, arrived in cinemas today (December 11). In a four-star review, NME‘s Alex Flood said: “As with the original, this family-friendly version of Face/Off works best when you don’t think about it too much. But take it for what it is – an undemanding yet solidly entertaining mainstream blockbuster – and you’ll find it rises above the competition quite nicely.”

Meanwhile, Black has spoken of his experience in visiting Jack White’s home studio over the summer. The former White Stripes frontman produced Tenacious D’s new single ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage‘ at his Third Man Records HQ.

