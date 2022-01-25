Jack Black pays tribute to Meat Loaf: “Thank you for rocking so hard”

Jack Black has honoured the late actor and musician Meat Loaf, who died from reported complications due to COVID last week (January 20).

Black, also an actor and musician, paid tribute to the artist who starred in his band Tenacious D‘s film The Pick Of Destiny in 2006.

“I think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie,” Black began his post on Instagram.

“25 years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie The Pick Of Destiny and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too. Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!! Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace.”

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, released his debut album ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ in 1977. It remains one of the biggest-selling records of all time, having sold 43million copies worldwide.

He released 12 studio albums in total – the final one being 2016’s ‘Braver Than We Are’ – and was also know for acting in more than 60 films including Fight Club, Focus and Wayne’s World.

Tributes to the late star, ranging from Cher to Boy George, poured in last week. You can read them here.

Meanwhile, in Tenacious D news, the band recently announced a US tour for 2022. The tour will see the band and Puddles Pity Party perform in Colorado, Oregon, San Diego, Palo Alto and more from June 16-26. Tickets to the tour can now be purchased here.