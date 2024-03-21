Jack Black is “ready” to make ‘School Of Rock 2’

Jack Black has said that he would be interested in making a School Of Rock sequel should the opportunity arise.

Black, well-known for playing rock musician turned substitute teacher Dewey Finn in the 2003 comedy, confirmed in a recent interview that he would like to do a second movie.

Speaking with JOE, the Kung Fu Panda star said: “I wish there’d be a School Of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo,” referring to the title of a sequel to the film Breakin’.

“I’m ready,” added Black.

He explained how he’d like to have the original film’s writer, Mike White, working on the hypothetical sequel. White, who starred in the film as Dewey’s roommate Ned Schneebly, is known for creating, writing and directing the hit HBO series, The White Lotus.

Black explained: “You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius.”

He continued: “And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with [The] White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

The series, which has starred Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and Theo James among others has been renewed for a third season, set to premiere in 2025. The second season, which came out in 2022 and was set in Sicily, Italy, received 12 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

There have been several revisits to the iconic film, which also stars Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. In 2015, a stage musical adaptation of the film opened on Broadway and in London’s West End. Having grossed more than $160million dollars, the stage show closed in 2019.

In 2014, Nickelodeon announced that it was working to develop a television series based on the film. The series ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2018.

Last year, School Of Rock celebrated its 20th anniversary, for which Black said he would organise a reunion.





