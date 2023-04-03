Jack Black says he’s “embarrassed” to have Twitter’s blue tick

Jack Black has said he’s “embarrassed” to have a blue tick on Twitter following owner Elon Musk’s plan to enforce a monthly fee.

Appearing at the LA premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Saturday (April 1), the actor discussed whether he’ll pay the proposed $8 (£4.99) monthly fee to keep a blue tick on the platform through a Twitter Blue subscription.

“I don’t know if I’m going to pay for it,” Black told Variety. “I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it.

“I’m gonna see what happens if I don’t pay for it. I’m gonna call his bluff, see if he really takes my check away.”

When asked if he’ll pay to keep his blue tick, Black’s co-star Chris Pratt replied: “I don’t know. I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I’ll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I’m doing movies and stuff.”

At the time of writing, Black and Pratt’s blue tick remain intact on the platform.

Musk previously announced that legacy verified users would have their blue ticks removed on April 1 unless they paid the subscription fee. The blue ticks, however, have mostly remained – with only the New York Times seemingly having their tick removed after Musk responded to their announcement that they would not pay for the service.

Black voices Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, alongside Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is released in cinemas on April 5, 2023.