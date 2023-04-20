Jack Black’s ‘Peaches’ from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks into US charts

Jack Black‘s ballad ‘Peaches’ from The Super Mario Bros. Movie has entered the Billboard Hot 100.

The track, which is sung by Black’s character Bowser to Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, has debuted at Number 83 on the chart with 5.8million US streams and 6,000 downloads in its first week. The music video for the song has also clocked up over 18million views, according to Billboard.

Released recently via the Lyrical Lemonade YouTube channel, ‘Peaches’ sees Black dressed in a shiny green suit with a red headdress, paying tribute to Bowser.

Advertisement

The film’s co-director Aaron Horvath also recently said of Black’s recording: “Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack. A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

In a two-star review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie often looks like a video game, but it’s not as fun as playing one. Clearly, adapting the best-selling video game franchise of all-time into an equally ingenious movie is a tall order.”

It continued: “The one previous attempt, a 1993 live-action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, was a box office flop that has since built a bit of a cult following. This one seems destined for the opposite fate: it’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over.”

Meanwhile, Black recently said he wanted Pedro Pascal to play Mario’s arch-rival, Wario in a potential sequel.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario,” The Tenacious D frontman added.