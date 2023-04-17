Fans of Jack Nicholson have taken to social media to air their disapproval after photos of the reclusive actor at home in Beverley Hills were published on the internet.

The photos of Nicholson, who turns 86 this week (April 22), mark the first time he’s been pictured since he and his son, Ray, sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in October 2021.

Published by the Daily Mail last week, the new images show Nicholson standing on his balcony in a loose orange t-shirt with navy trousers. In one of the photos he is rubbing one side of his face and his hair appears messy, leading fans to suggest he’s just woken up.

The accompanying article describes Nicholson as “dishevelled”, while a similar story published by Fox News claims he “looks unrecognisable”. Nicholson’s fans have since jumped to his defence on social media.

“1) He is very recognisable. 2) Let people grow older in peace you ghouls,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“He looks exactly how Jack Nicholson would look at 85,” added another.

Responding to the Fox News story directly, one reader said: “He looks like an 86 year old Jack Nicholson whose privacy is being invaded. Leave him be.”

“This is news’s? Jack Nicholson waking up? And you take a shot at him?! This is enquirer shit.. not news ffs,” added another.

Nicholson is rarely seen in public these days, and last appeared in a film more than a decade ago – 2010 romcom How Do You Know. In 2013, it was reported that the three-time Oscar winner had retired from acting due to no longer being able to remember his lines. This has not been confirmed by Nicholson or anyone from his team.

Recently, Nicholson’s estranged daughter Tessa Gourin called out her father in a wide-ranging interview. She criticised Nicholson for not trying to get in touch and claimed that he’s “not interested” in having a relationship with her.

NME has reached out to Nicholson’s representatives for comment.