Jack Nicholson’s daughter recalls Marlon Brando’s kind gesture

Jack Nicholson’s daughter has shared a memory of a kind gesture from one of her childhood neighbours, the acting legend Marlon Brando.

Lorraine Nicholson, who is also an actor and director, has been speaking to Vanity Fair about her life growing up as the daughter of the star of The Shining and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

She recalls that she left mislaid a journal, only to later have it returned with a note from The Godfather actor which read, “Dear Lorraine, you left this in my driveway, love, the fat man next door.”

Advertisement

Brando and Nicholson starred together in the 1976 Western film The Missouri Breaks, the only time the two screen icons appeared in the same movie.

Lorraine, 33, whose mother is the actor and model Rebecca Broussard, is currently working on a feature film about an exotic dancer who married a Ponzi scheme money lender and has to start her life from scratch again.

She has previously directed a series of short films, and has made appearances in a number of films, including Something’s Gotta Give with her father, World’s Greatest Dad with Robin Williams and Click with Adam Sandler.

She joked that growing up with such a famous father has led to a number of interesting encounters. “I believe my parents had a full-blown party in the room at Cedars-Sinai because adults are constantly coming up to me saying, ‘I was there the day you were born.’” she said.

Jack Nicholson, who has won three Oscars for his roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Terms of Endearment and As Good As It Gets, effectively retired from acting in 2010, following his supporting role in the Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson romantic comedy How Do You Know.

Advertisement

Nicholson, 86, is now most commonly seen courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers. A recent television series about fans of the team, titled Winning Time, sees Max E. Williams playing the actor. It was reported that the series replicated a real-life event when Nicholson mooned fans of the opposition team, although the scene was not used in the show.

In April this year, fans of the actor were “outraged” when pictures of him standing on the balcony of his home were published by the Daily Mail.

Recently, Nicholson’s estranged daughter Tessa Gourin called out her father in a wide-ranging interview. She criticised Nicholson for not trying to get in touch and claimed that he’s “not interested” in having a relationship with her.