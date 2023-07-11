Jack White criticises Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for meeting “fascist” Donald Trump

Jack White has called out Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for meeting “fascist” Donald Trump at a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event.

The soloist and former The White Stripes singer and guitarist shared images of the actors chatting to the former US president at UFC 290 in Las Vegas over the weekend, criticising them for normalising a “racist con man”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.”

Advertisement

White went on to namecheck podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan and restauranteur Guy Fieri alongside Gibson and Wahlberg.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate,” he wrote.

It’s not the first time that the songwriter has been vocal about Trump. Last November he quit Twitter after the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account after it was banned in the aftermath of the 2021 US Capitol attack.

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White wrote at the time. “That is officially an asshole move. Why don’t you be truthful?

“Tell it like it is. People like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money (How else could Trump possibly interest you?).”

Advertisement

Wahlberg has mixed with Trump socially before, as part of a celebrity golf tournament with the indicted ex-president a decade ago.

The actor recalled to The Guardian: “He was very Donald Trump-like, talking about the things that he does, things that he has, business interests, properties, stuff like that.

“But he wasn’t ever mean or rude. I don’t think he asked me too many personal questions, or about what I do.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Jason Sudeikis said that Trump inspired him to make changes to the character of Ted Lasso.