Jack White to appear in Martin Scorsese’s new film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Jack White is reportedly set to appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

The film has a reported budget of over $200million (£141,840), making it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. Despite previous speculation that the film would find a home on Netflix, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to be released by Apple TV+.

De Niro plays powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart. The rest of the cast features Lilly Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and country music stars Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

According to the film’s music supervisor Randall Poster, Isbell and Simpson are just two of four musicians set to appear in the film, all of whom “don’t play music” in their roles. Speaking on Brian Koppelman’s podcast The Moment, Poster confirmed that another of the stars is the former White Stripes frontman.

Asked which musicians were starring in the film, he said: “Jason Isbell, Jack White, uhh, oh, my god, who’s [that] famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans.

“Anyway, there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music.”

White’s previous acting roles include playing Elvis Presley in in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, alongside a role in Anthony Minghella’s 2003 period war film Cold Mountain.

Paramount signed up to the adaptation after the rights to the original book brought a reported $5 million (£4m) in 2016.

This year, White released two solo albums – ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’. Back in June, he played a secret set on Glastonbury’s Park Stage.