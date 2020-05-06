The ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies’ free online film screening series continues with upcoming presentations by Jack Whitehall, Keith Lemon and Jonathan Ross.

The initiative began last Saturday (May 2) with a screening of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land on the Lionsgate UK Youtube channel.

The film distributor enlisted a number of actors and directors having previously worked with Lionsgate, including Seth Rogen, Margot Robbie, Rian Johnson, Hilary Swank and Damien Chazelle to record messages.

A few members of our Lionsgate family dropped by to say hello 👋 Thanks to @Sethrogen, @RianJohnson, @MargotRobbie, @HilarySwank, @DSChazelle and everyone who has helped make this evening possible! See you all at 6pm: https://t.co/b16xRjvxe9 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/MtNmyJ2AIt — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) May 2, 2020

Lionsgate Live continues this Saturday (May 9) with a screening of Eddie the Eagle hosted by Keith Lemon, also featuring appearances from director Dexter Fletcher and star Taron Egerton.

Subsequent screenings include Gurinder Chadha’s Bend It Like Beckham on May 16 hosted by Jack Whitehall, and YA sensation The Hunger Games hosted by Jonathan Ross on May 22.

The initiative includes an optional donation system, benefiting NHS Charities Together and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response, which helps freelancers in the film & TV industry not covered by the government furlough scheme.

Elsewhere, UK cinemas are looking to re-open by the end of June, as the UK Cinema Association is in talks with the government to find a solution in time for the summer.

Vue boss Tim Richards is “hopeful” doors will reopen by mid-July, in time for Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet. A number of film and TV projects have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with many titles being suspended or delayed. Here’s the full list of projects that have been impacted.