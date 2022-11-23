Jack Whitehall used to “talk like Danny Dyer” during stand-up gigs to avoid “posh twat” label

Jack Whitehall has revealed that he used to put on a cockney accent for his early stand-up performances, so he wouldn’t be labelled a “posh twat”.

Speaking with fellow comedian Russell Howard on his new podcast, Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space, Whitehall said he would “talk like Danny Dyer” and wear a parka jacket in an attempt to change his image.

“For the first couple of years where I was in between styles, I used to go onstage and talk like a cockney because I was very worried about the first impressions I would have onstage with an audience – because I was worried about being posh – and so I would go on and talk like Danny Dyer,” he said.

The Jungle Cruise star, who previously revealed he was once put in a headlock by a heckler, said that he “practised my set in a geezer accent,” before adding: “To be fair, back then I spoke a bit more like a geezer.”

He continued: “I did it really deadpan at the beginning to try and be like Jack Dee and I used to come on in a parka and do it in a cockney accent because I was just so worried about going on and being like, “Hello!” and them going like, “Who’s this posh twat?”

However, Whitehall soon noted that being the “posh twat” may have actually been his best angle all along.

“It took me a long time to realise that maybe ‘Who’s this posh twat?’ is where I should start,” he added.

Whitehall’s new podcast launched on Audible on Monday (November 21), with guests including director Judd Apatow, Jameela Jamil and Emily Atack.

The synopsis for his 10-part audio comedy series reads: “From the school days we’d rather forget (Emily Atack), to worst first impressions (Russell Howard) and cringeworthy celebrity encounters (Jameela Jamil), no shameful stone is left unturned, as Jack is joined by some of the funniest names in the industry who come bearing all about the moments in their lives that have led to sleepless nights.

“Elsewhere, Jack gets to the bottom of a real day’s work with comedian and former handyman Tom Davies, discusses embarrassing relationship experiences away from the screen with Judd Apatow, and discovers a personal story of shame not even Big Zuu’s family knows about, plus more from the likes of Jordan Grey, Layton Williams, and Whitney Cummings who discuss everything from centre stage woes to the human body.”

Earlier this year, Whitehall suggested that stand-up comedians will “definitely be checking themselves every time they write a joke” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on-stage at the Oscars.