‘Jackass 4.5’ releasing next month with unseen stunts from ‘Jackass Forever’

Netflix has announced Jackass 4.5 will be released on May 20, a new film featuring unseen footage from Jackass Forever.

Like previous film extensions Jackass 2.5 and 3.5, Jackass 4.5 will feature behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, cast interviews and never-before-seen stunts.

A clip released by Netflix shows an unseen stunt called the Swingset Gauntlet, as cast members in inflatable animal costumes attempt to cross a conveyor belt against people on playground swings.

“Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew,” a synopsis reads.

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix… This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

Like Jackass Forever, the film will feature Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy.

Knoxville has previously said he’s retiring from big stunts after Jackass Forever – a decision influenced by medical advice from his doctor.

Speaking to NME, Knoxville said: “I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time I was going to do big stunts because I’ve got kids and I’ve had so many injuries. I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area.”

Asked if he will be able to stay away from performing stunts, Knoxville said: “[Jackass co-creator] Jeff Tremaine is convinced I can’t. I hope I can but I don’t know.”

In NME’s four-star review, Jackass Forever is described as “90 minutes of pure joy” with scenes that “might make you genuinely emotional”.

Jackass 4.5 is released on Netflix on May 20.