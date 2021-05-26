‘Jackass’ director Jeff Tremaine files restraining order against Bam Margera

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera.

According to TMZ, the filmmaker has sought legal action several days for alleged harassment, after Margera took to social media to express claims of betrayal and abandonment from Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville.

“So, my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… not all of them, I love all of them and I love them back, but it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville,” Margera said in a video on Instagram shared on Monday (May 24).

Advertisement

He continued: “So, I feel like my family has done fucking everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a fucking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine, Big Brother and CKY has started it.”

Fellow Jackass cast member Steve-O commented on Margera’s post, writing: “Bam — the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life.

“Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”

Elsewhere, Steve-O recently revealed he had convinced a doctor to paralyse him from the waist down for a stunt in Jackass 4.

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyse me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me,” the stunt performer said.