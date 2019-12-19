A fourth ‘Jackass’ movie is coming in 2021

Jackass is set to return for a fourth movie, Paramount Studios have confirmed.

There are few details about the film so far, but it’s set to come out on March 5, 2021 and will follow on from 2010’s Jackass 3D.

After debuting on MTV in 2000, the Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine-created show hit the big screen in 2002 for the first time before two more movies were released in 2006 and 2010.

Jackass 4 will be the first film in the series not to feature star Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011, aged 34.

Back in 2016, NME interviewed Jackass star Steve-O and he talked about his hopes of a reunion for the franchise.

“I think the odds of a fourth Jackass film are virtually non-existent,” he said at the time. “The chances of us getting together for an unrelated project are much higher and I know that myself and Johnny Knoxville are both working on separate films that will allow for us to do all the stunts and antics that we’re known for built into a script.

“Both movies have a Jackie Chan approach, which is a story loaded with all kinds of physical stunts. We’re in a race as to who can get our movie out first.”