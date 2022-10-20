Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville says he wishes Bam Margera would “get well”

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has said he wishes his former co-star Bam Margera would “get well”.
Following a public falling out with Margera, Knoxville has said he still loves him and hopes he receives treatment for substance abuse.
“I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months,” Knoxville told Variety. “[Jackass director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him.”
He added: “It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well.”
Earlier this year, Margera said he was “much better off” after being fired from the Jackass franchise after a positive drug test.
“Everything [was] meant for a reason and I’m much better off not being in it,” Margera said to Steve-O after the latter explained how much he “campaigned” to get Margera back on Jackass Forever.
“I don’t want to do that anymore,” Margera said, “I don’t want to be a part of it. I’m much happier without it.”
Following his exit from Jackass Forever, the stunt performer filed a lawsuit in August against the film’s producers claiming a violation of his civil rights. He claimed producers made him sign a “Wellness Agreement” and fired him after a positive drug test, which broke his contract.
In April this year, Margera reached a settlement over the lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures and others. In court documents obtained by TMZ at the time, Margera asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.