‘Jackass’ might be coming back for a new series

Jackass is set to return with a new TV series at Paramount+.

The news was confirmed by Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish during an earnings call, according to Variety.

“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Bakish said yesterday (May 3).

No further details on returning cast members or potential stunts have been revealed yet, but the project would be hosted exclusively by Paramount+.

Next month, Jackass 4.5 will be released on Netflix, featuring unseen footage from Jackass Forever.

Like previous film extensions 2.5 and 3.5, Jackass 4.5 will feature behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, cast interviews and never-before-seen stunts.

Johnny Knoxville has previously said he’s retiring from big stunts – a decision influenced by medical advice from his doctor.

Speaking to NME, Knoxville said: “I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time I was going to do big stunts because I’ve got kids and I’ve had so many injuries. I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area.”

In NME’s four-star review, Jackass Forever is described as “90 minutes of pure joy” with scenes that “might make you genuinely emotional”.

Jackass 4.5 is released on Netflix on May 20.