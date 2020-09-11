‘Jackass’ star and wrestler Stevie Lee dies aged 54

Jackass star and TNA wrestler Stevie Lee has died at the age of 54.

His family confirmed the news via a GoFundMe page set up in his honour to help pay for funeral costs.

A statement on the site reads: “Steve ‘Puppet The Psycho Dwarf’ Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning.

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements. Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle.”

Lee starred in Johnny Knoxville’s 2010 documentary Jackass 3D, as well as American Horror Story and Oz the Great and Powerful.

The tribute continued: “He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible.

“All proceeds will be given to Jim Richardson to handle the services/burial costs. Thank you all so much and Puppet, we love you brother!”

On Twitter, Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA) posted a tribute to Lee. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” in the early days of TNA,” they wrote.

“We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.”