‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera completes one-year drug and alcohol abuse treatment program

Bam Margera has revealed that he’s completed a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse.

The stunt performer, who was fired from Jackass Forever after a positive drug test, celebrated the achievement on Instagram after completing the year-long program in Florida.

Alongside a video of his son Phoenix receiving a bunch of presents, Margera shared a photo with the words “1 year” written across his hand. In the caption, he wrote: “ONE YEAR of treatment! #fuCKYeah #bamsback #bamsfree.”

As reported in TMZ, his wife, Nikki, and son have moved to Boca Raton to live with Margera in an apartment outside the rehab centre as he completes his treatment. Margera is set to attend outpatient treatment classes over the next couple of months.

In September last year, Margera was taken to rehab by police following an incident at a casino in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Following his exit from Jackass Forever, the stunt performer filed a lawsuit in August against the film’s producers claiming a violation of his civil rights. He claimed producers made him sign a “Wellness Agreement” and fired him after a positive drug test, which broke his contract.

In April this year, Margera reached a settlement over the lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine, Paramount Pictures and others. In court documents obtained by TMZ at the time, Margera asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

New footage from Jackass Forever is set to be released in Jackass 4.5 later this month, along with outtakes, cast interviews and never-before-seen stunts.

“Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew,” a synopsis reads. Jackass 4.5 is released on Netflix on May 20.