‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera sues producers, claims civil rights violation

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is suing the film’s producers over his exit from Jackass 4: Forever.

The actor, who was set to star in the newest sequel – scheduled for release on September 3 – filed a complaint today (August 9) claiming a violation of his civil rights after producers made him sign a “Wellness Agreement” and fired him after a positive drug test, claiming he broke his contract.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Margera allegedly said he suffers from physical and mental disabilities, making Adderall a necessary treatment for his attention deficit disorder. He has called his termination “illegal discrimination”.

The lawsuit reportedly references Britney Spears’ conservatorship and calls the Wellness Agreement “draconian” and “legally unenforceable”.

The agreement allowed for Margera’s immediate termination in the event he didn’t blow into a breathalyzer three times a day, submit to a urinalysis twice a week, have his hair follicles tested on a regular basis, and take pills every morning while on a FaceTime call with a doctor hired by Paramount.

“Margera did not slip up,” the complaint reportedly reads. “He followed the provisions of the Wellness Agreement to a tee, at great personal cost. Defendants’ treatment of Margera exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts. But still, Margera persevered — only to have the rug pulled out from under him.”

Attorney Eric George, representing Margera, claimed that the actor was fired after “one of the numerous drug tests Margera was forced to submit to demonstrate that he was taking prescription Adderall.

“Defendants knew full well that Margera had to take Adderall to treat his attention deficit disorder. He had been on this medication for several years. But all of this notwithstanding, and without even giving Margera an opportunity to explain, Paramount fired him.”

Bam Margera is attempting to sue Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and other associated parties with the Jackass franchise. The actor is asking for an injunction on the premiere date of Jackass 4, and is also seeking monetary damages.

NME is reaching out to all involved parties and will update this story accordingly with any comment received.

Earlier this year, Tremaine reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Margera over alleged harassment.

