‘Jackass’ star Steve O says he’s still worried for Bam Margera: “I can’t do anything to save you”

Steve O has said he’s still concerned about his former Jackass co-star Bam Margera, as he claimed he’s still struggling with addiction issues.

Margeraa completed a 12-month treatment plan for alcohol and drug abuse last year. He was previously taken to rehab by police in September 2021 after an incident at a casino in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Margera was recently hospitalised following a COVID-19 scare, later confirming that at one point he was “basically pronounced dead” after being put on life support.

Since then, Margera has been on the road with Steve O, opening for him on the first leg of a comedy tour.

However, Steve O shared a post (which has since been deleted) calling out Margera, claiming he’d slipped back into his addiction issues after Margera had posted what Steve O called an “awful” post on social media. He then went on to say he feared he would get a call about Margera’s death soon if something didn’t change.

It read: “Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with a chance to spend another day or two with him – then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this. I hope you understand how awful that is.”

“You say you want to have a good relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with the hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you can choose recovery.”

“I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery. I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice. You’re dying brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Steve-O’s message to Bam on IG last night. He’s probably tried to get through to him every kind of way… pic.twitter.com/TPKm0Mar1I — 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) February 2, 2023

Speaking about bringing Margera on tour, Steve-O told an audience recently: “I think I can peel back the curtain just a little bit here and share with you guys that the reason I wanted to bring Bam on tour is because I am real fucking worried about him” (via TMZ).

“It’s become extremely uncomfortable to be braced for the news of your death, Bam. I’ve been bracing myself for that fucking awful news and I can’t stand it, man. So I wanted you to come on tour, stay close to me, see what’s possible, help you put together an act of your own.”

“You’ve got this arc,” he added. “All these funny bits and jokes and stories. It all doesn’t mean shit if it doesn’t have a happy ending where you fucking come out the other end happy and healthy and a good father and fucking thriving in your career. And that is what I want for you brother.”

A few weeks ago, the star confirmed that he was bringing Margara on tour, sharing on Instagram: “I’ve been helping @bam__margera/@captiancreamstain work on his material for opening my next nine shows, and we’ve definitely succeeded in cracking ourselves up, so off to a good start! I’m looking forward to these next ten days, and really hoping that they bring about meaningful, positive progress. Fingers crossed!”

In April of last year Margera also settled a lawsuit and asked for a case to be dismissed, after suing Jackass Forever‘s producers following his dismissal from the film over a positive drug test. An original suit saw him claim that the firing was a violation of his civil rights and alleged that it broke the terms of his contract.

Late on in 2022, Jackass‘s Johnny Knoxville expressed his wish that his former co-star Margera would “get well”.