Rush Hour 4 is officially in the movie pipeline according to franchise star Jackie Chan.

The movie, which has been rumoured to be in the works for at least seven years, is now officially happening – and it has a script. Appearing at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday (November 8), Chan announced [as per Metro.co.uk]: “We’re talking about part four right now.”

Chan has previously talked about the difficulties the movie franchise has encountered with its next instalment. Back in 2017 he told Extra‘s Mario Lopez: “It’s [the film’s plot] pretty good. [It’s] Different. It’s not like [about a] drug dealer, this is not like [about] fake money, [it’s] something different [sic].”

The actor added: “I don’t want to always do the same thing again, again. Last seven years, the script was no good,” Keeping any major details a secret, Chan signed off on the matter by saying the movie was good to move forward. He said: “Yesterday everybody agreed, ‘Yes, that’s the script’.”

It seems that following that interview the film encountered more trouble in getting the green-light. However, that looks to have been sorted following Chan’s comments at the film festival.

Rush Hour was released in 1998, and saw Chan play Hong Kong cop Yan Naing Lee, who was partnered up with Chris Rock’s loud-mouthed LA detective, James Carter. The pair were forced together to solve a kidnapping case. The film was an instant hit and spawned two sequels – with the most recent blockbuster hitting the big screen in 2007.

It is not clear who will be helming the fourth movie, but Brett Ratner was behind all three of the previous films. In 2017, the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by seven women – including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. He fiercely denied all allegations, but has not directed a film since 2014.