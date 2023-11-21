Jackie Chan to star in new ‘Karate Kid’ film in 2024

It has been confirmed that Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will co-star in the upcoming Karate Kid film.

The film will be the sixth film in the martial arts series, and it is expected to be a sequel to the 2010 remake, which also starred Chan. It is slated for a release on December 13, 2024.

The 1984 original, in which Macchio played an Italian-American teenager who is taught karate by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), eventually competing in a tournament against his bullies, was followed by three sequels of its own.

The 2010 film starred Chan alongside Jaden Smith, receiving fairly positive reviews and grossing $359million (£315million) worldwide.

Next year’s instalment will see Macchio and Chan come together for the first time in the series, and they will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, best known for his work on the television dramas I’m Not Okay with This and The End of the F***ing World.

The filmmakers have also announced a global search for an actor to play the new title character. The film will bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teenager from China who finds strength and direction from a martial arts mentor.

The new film was first announced in September last year, with little information at the time being made available about the cast or director.

The franchise has had new life breathed into it in recent years by the success of television spinoff series Cobra Kai. That show’s co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed he was not involved in a post on Twitter, writing: “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday.”

“But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.

In January this year, Cobra Kai was renewed by Netflix for a sixth and final season, although production was halted due to actors’ strike in May, and it is still yet to begin filming.

Speaking at the time, the creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said: “Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honour. Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members.”

“It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

The statement added: “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement.”