Jackie Chan’s daughter claims sweet viral video is “fake”

Jackie Chan‘s daughter has reportedly claimed that the sweet, viral video of them enjoying a family moment is “fake”.

Earlier this week, Chan received praise from fans after an emotional clip of him and his daughter watching his old stunts circulated on social media. However, the clip is actually a scene from the 69 year old’s new film Ride On, and the actress seen sharing an tearful moment with him is not his daughter.

Chan’s real daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, has since spoken out, claiming that her father is homophobic and that he abandoned her and her wife long ago.

Advertisement

According to The Mirror, Etta said that they were left homeless as a result of his sentiments towards their sexuality.

They also revealed that they were struggling to support themselves, with Etta sharing that she once slept under a bridge. It was previously reported that Chan’s daughter also attempted suicide at multiple times in the past.

Fact checkers on Twitter, however, have clarified that Chan didn’t abandon Etta because of her sexuality. Instead, it’s stated that he cut off contact with his mistress, Elaine Ng, when she was still pregnant with his daughter.

PinkNews also previously reported that, when asked about his daughter’s sexuality, Chan simply responded: “If she likes it, that’s fine.”

Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you’ll watch today. Thanks for our childhood legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SnCDFR9X2Q — 𝕋𝔼𝔾𝔸™ 👑 (@Tegadeyforyou) July 3, 2023

After releasing that the viral clip of Chan and his daughter was just a scene from a film, one disappointed fan tweeted: “The fact that not only that is an actress in a movie and not her actual daughter, but the fact that he’s estranged from his real life daughter for being lesbian is certainly something, huh.”

Advertisement

Another wrote: “Finding out Jackie Chan disowned his OWN daughter because she was gay & she been living on the streets homeless ever since while his net worth is 400m was not on my 2023 bingo card…”

NME has reached out to Chan’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere, back in February, actress Michelle Yeoh said Chan did her a “huge favour” for rejecting the lead role in the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The madcap comedy sees Yeoh play Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers that she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternate versions of herself throughout the multiverse.

Yeoh’s part, however, was originally written for a man, and the film’s directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known collectively as the Daniels, envisioned Chan in the role with Yeoh as his wife. However, Chan said he was unavailable, so the lead role was rewritten for Yeoh.

“The roles were completely reversed. I remember Jackie texting me and saying, ‘Congratulations! You know your boys came to see me first’,” Yeoh said in an interview on CNN. “I’m like, ‘Thank you bro, you did me a huge favour’,” she said.

Yeoh went on to receive a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance, while the film itself won Best Picture.