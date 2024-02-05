Jacob Elordi accused of assaulting reporter in Australia

Jacob Elordi is reportedly being investigated by New South Wales police after a radio reporter accused him of grabbing him by the throat.

Australian KIIS FM reporter, Joshua Fox, allegedly approached the 26-year-old actor in a beer garden at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney.

According to the BBC, Fox asked Elordi to fill an empty container with bathwater, referring to a scene in his recent movie, Saltburn, in which his character masturbates into a bathtub. The scene has caused significant online discourse, inspiring themed cocktails, bath bombs and candles.

Speaking on the Kyle And Jackie O Breakfast Show, Fox reportedly said that the “joke didn’t land,” and so he agreed to stop filming, as Elordi had asked.

Audio footage, which is said to have captured the start of the alleged incident, was played on the breakfast show. In the footage, (via The Chronicle), Elordi can be heard asking Fox, who handed him the container: “What am I supposed to do with this? You’re kidding me?”

When Elordi learned that Fox is recording the conversation, the Euphoria star said: “Can you not man?”

However, Fox claimed that Elordi then got “right in [his] face” and demanded for Fox’s footage to be deleted.

As per the BBC, Fox refused to delete the footage, attempting to preserve the alleged evidence of the altercation. Fox alleged: “He pushes me up against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

Police have reportedly confirmed to BBC Newsbeat that there is an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault by a 26-year-old male towards a 32-year-old male, but that the older man was not injured.

NME has reached out to representatives of Elordi but the actor has not yet responded to the allegations.