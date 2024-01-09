Jacob Elordi to play The Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

Jacob Elordi has been announced as playing The Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming adaptation of the horror classic Frankenstein.

Australian actor Elordi has had a breakthrough year, appearing as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, as well as the aristocratic Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Now, it has been confirmed that he will play the role of The Monster in del Toro’s new version of the 1818 Mary Shelley novel.

Advertisement

It had already been announced that Oscar Isaac will fill the role of Victor Frankenstein in a cast that is also set to include Mia Goth (Pearl) and Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), as well as All Quiet on the Western Front’s Felix Kammerer.

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield had initially been lined up to play The Monster, but he left the project after scheduling conflicts were brought about by the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike last year.

Filming on Frankenstein, which is being produced by Netflix, is due to start in February. It will be the Mexican director’s first feature film since 2022’s Pinocchio, and his thirteenth directorial feature overall. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for 2017’s The Shape of Water, which also picked up Best Picture.

Back in October, del Toro opened up about the Star Wars film that he was once hoping to make, confirming that he had been in line to direct an entry in the series. His entry, he revealed, was meant to focus on Jabba The Hutt, but the project eventually fell through.

“We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away,” he said. “Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.’”