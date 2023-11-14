Jacob Elordi turned down ‘Superman’ audition because it was “too dark”

Rising Australian actor Jacob Elordi has revealed that he turned down the chance to audition for a Superman film.

Speaking to GQ for a feature interview, the 26-year-old actor was asked if there was a chance to see him in a superhero film in the coming years. “Not particularly, no. I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’” he told the publication.

Elordi continued: “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies. And then I’m supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never!’”

Advertisement

Elordi – who stars as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla – is perhaps best known for his role as Nate Jacobs in the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, a role that’s particularly infamous for being dark and antagonistic.

However, despite the darkness he portrays in Euphoria, Elordi surprisingly reveals to GQ that there was one role he wasn’t willing to play as it was “too dark for me”. That role turned out to be the role in a Superman film, which he says he immediately rejected an audition for.

While he did not clarify which Superman film this was for, it is presumed to be James Gunn‘s upcoming 2025 film Superman: Legacy. Directed by James Gunn, the film will launch DC’s new film universe, spearheaded by Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran.

In June this year, it was revealed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast in the film as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane respectively in Gunn’s movie.

In a four-star review of Priscilla for NME, Matthew Turner wrote of Jacob Elordi as Elvis: “Elordi makes a terrific Elvis, capturing the King’s powerful charisma and making the performance seem somehow effortless, rather than a finely calibrated impression. He also sparks touching chemistry with Spaeny in the early scenes, especially in their initial encounter, where they bond over being homesick for Texas.”