Jacob Elordi’s bathtub scene from ‘Saltburn’ inspires cocktail on TikTok

A scene from Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan has inspired a cocktail that’s gone viral on TikTok.

In the film directed by Emerald Fennell, university student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) becomes obsessed with his wealthy classmate Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to spend the summer at his family’s lavish Saltburn estate.

During one now-infamous scene, Quick watches Elordi’s character masturbate in the bathtub, before he goes onto lick up the remains of water he’s ejaculated in.

Elordi’s bath water has now become a hot source of inspiration, leading to the creation of a new cocktail by TikTok user Mr. Consistent.

As shown in the viral video, which has amassed over 1.7million views, Jacob Elordi’s Bathtub Water Cocktail is created using lychee martini, gin and coconut milk. “You know why,” a caption reads in regards to the latter.

In response to the clip, one commenter wrote: “A literal cocktail.” Another, meanwhile, added: “I hate how delicious this sounds.”

If you’re not into drinking Elordi’s bath water, you can smell it instead via a new scented candle on Etsy.

The candle, available from £26, is made with “100 per cent natural soy wax blend” and comes in five different scents: Apple Harvest, Cinnamon Vanilla, Clean Cotton, Sea Salt and Orchid, and White Sage and Lavender. All the scents, however, come in the same white wax colour.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose track ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ features in the film’s final scene, recently commented on the song’s surge in popularity.

“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” Ellis-Bextor said. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”

NME awarded Saltburn four stars in a review, describing it as a film “best enjoyed when going in completely clueless”.