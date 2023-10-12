Jada Pinkett Smith says Chris Rock once asked her out on a date amid divorce rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith has said Chris Rock once asked her out on a date following reports she was divorcing her husband Will Smith.

The actor reveals the exchange in her upcoming memoir Worthy, where she details how the comedian felt “appalled” when she corrected his assumption that the couple had split.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and will were getting a divorce,” Jada told People. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’

Advertisement

“And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ And I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologised and that was that.”

At the time of writing, representatives for Chris have not responded to requests for comment.

Jada, who has been married to Will Smith since 1997, recently revealed she’s been separated from the actor for the past seven years.

Speaking about the reason behind the split with NBC’s Today, Jada said: “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

The couple, however, aren’t officially divorced. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” Jada added. “We will work through… whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Advertisement

Jada and Will have two children together, Jaden and Willow Smith. Will also has a son, Trey, from his previous marriage with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

At the 2022 Oscars, Will famously slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s alopecia.

Will has apologised on numerous occasions and resigned from the Academy following the incident. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.