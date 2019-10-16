Jada Pinkett Smith in talks to return for ‘The Matrix 4’

It follows the news that Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly in talks to return to the Matrix franchise for the upcoming Matrix 4.

It comes just hours after How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris signed up to join the film in a “significant” role.

Sources tell Deadline that the star, who played the role of Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions is in talks to return for the upcoming fourth instalment, though nothing is confirmed just yet.

Alongside the signing of Neil Patrick Harris, it was revealed this month that Greatest Showman and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wil play a lead role in The Matrix 4, alongside the initial cast of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, along with director Lana Wachowski.

The new instalment in the sci-fi series was officially confirmed back in August, and production is set to begin at the start of 2020.

Ahead of work beginning on the film, Keanu Reeves has teased a little of what to expect from The Matrix 4, saying that “it’s very ambitious, as it should be!”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandra Bullock was offered the role of Neo before it eventually went to Reeves.