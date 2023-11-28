Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and Will Smith are “staying together forever” in a recent interview.

According to Business Insider, Pinkett Smith appeared in a taped interview set to appear on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

When Barrymore brought up the couple’s separation, saying: “I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not. It sounds like you’re staying together forever,” Pinkett Smith replied: “We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried.”

This follows her statement last month that she and the King Richard actor have been separated since 2016.

Speaking to Today show host Hoda Kotb in October, she said: “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.”

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she continued.

The couple’s marriage has been at the centre of public speculation for several years, particularly following the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards where Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith.

According to Business Insider, this made Pinkett Smith want to recommit to their marriage. She said: “I was like, ‘I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re gonna have to deal with together. I am NOT going to leave your side.’”

She added: “I said, ‘I’m not gonna be able to get away from this dude. I really love him.'”

In other news, the couple are taking legal action against a “former friend/assistant” who made claims that Smith had sex with his Fresh Prince Of Bell-Air co-star, Duane Martin.