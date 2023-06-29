Jaden Smith says mum Jada Pinkett introduced family to psychedelic drugs

Jaden Smith has revealed his mother Jada Pinkett Smith introduced their family to psychedelics.

The son of Jada and Will Smith opened up about the drugs while speaking at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado, last week (via The Independent).

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden explained. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Advertisement

He then explained that he thought psychedelics helped him deepen his emotional connections with his siblings.

“Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he explained. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

Psychedelic drugs are still illegal in the vast majority of the United States.

Jada has previously opened up about her use of psychedelics in an episode of Red Table Talk.

“I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place,” she explained.

Advertisement

“You have to really wanna do it, this is not for play,” she added. “You have to be willing to confront some hard stuff. It is very healing and it has changed my life.”

Meanwhile, last year, Jaden playfully responded to a 2018 interview with him going viral online.

After social media users poked fun at the then-19-year-old criticising his same-aged peers, Smith took to Twitter to join in, and even adapted the meme teasing him.