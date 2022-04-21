Jaden Smith trolls himself over viral interview

Jaden Smith has playfully responded to a 2018 interview with the artist going viral last week.

After social media users poked fun at the then-19-year-old criticising his same-aged peers, Smith took to Twitter to join in, and even adapted the meme teasing him.

Speaking to radio host Big Boy, Smith addressed his budding music career in 2018, his new single ‘ICON’, and growing up in a famous family. During the interview, he spoke about growing up around adults, contrasting the experience with socialising with his peers.

Advertisement

“I’m very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age,” Smith said.

“I was picking up more things from adults than I were [sic] from kids my own age, and I look, and I go around sometimes, and I hang out with other people that are my age, and they’re just: Selfie! Phone! Bro!”

He continued: “I’m just like, dude, oh my God. Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?

“Don’t worry, I like to turn up. I like to flex. I like to play songs loud and jump in the crowd in Atlanta, but I’m always looking for that next thing. I’m not satisfied at just a party.”

After Twitter users jumped to poke fun at Smith’s comments, Smith created his own meme poking fun at his previous comments on people his own age.

Advertisement

“Me: Hey Wanna Talk About The Economic And Political State Of World Together,” he wrote. “Girl: Nah … Me: Ok Cool,” the musician concluded alongside a selfie of himself.

Me: Hey Wanna Talk About The Economic And Political State Of World Together. Girl: Nah Me: Ok Cool pic.twitter.com/rkQzZ4jZbb — Jaden (@jaden) April 18, 2022

Last month (March 28), Jaden appeared to respond after father Will Smith‘s altercation at the Oscars.

Taking to his Twitter account shortly after the incident, Jaden Smith wrote: “And That’s How We Do It”.

In a since-deleted post, he also shared a selfie, and said: “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry”.