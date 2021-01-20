Jake Gyllenhaal celebrates 20 years of ‘Donnie Darko’

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film Donnie Darko in a new Instagram post.

The Richard Kelly-directed movie turned 20 today (January 20) following it’s world premiere at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival.

The cult classic starred Jake alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone and Patrick Swayze. A sequel, S. Darko, followed in 2009 without the involvement of Kelly.

To mark the anniversary, Gyllenhaal shared some images of his original script alongside some artefacts he kept from production.