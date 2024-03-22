Jake Gyllenhaal couldn’t even “eat a chip” during strict diet for ‘Road House’

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he wouldn’t even “eat a chip” during his strict diet for Road House.

The actor plays Elwood Dalton in the modern-day remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In the new version, Elwood is an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that the paradise is not all it seems. Real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor also stars.

Advertisement

Appearing on This Morning, Gyllenhaal shared the details of how he got into shape for the role, admitting that he wouldn’t even indulge in a single potato chip/crisp.

“If you really look. I don’t eat tacos. You see me take the plate and I say thank you and then the scene cuts you never actually see me take a mouthful. I was on a strict regimen, one chip would have done the whole thing,” he told host Sian Welby.

The actor also admitted that he was “totally terrified” while filming fight scenes with Conor because “he really could kick his ass”. He then explained how the UFC fighter had to teach him how to “fake a fight” and make it appear more believable to an audience.

“I was like this is really cool but I was also just totally terrified. I was teaching professional fighters, who could really kick my ass, how to kick my ass, so that people really buy it. Their ability to judge distance is unlike anyone else. To be working with someone who can do that, there’s a safety to that too,” he said.

Earlier this week, Gyllenhaal revealed that he contracted an infection after cutting his hand on the set of the film.

Advertisement

“We’re fighting on the floor, we’re fighting around tables. We’re fighting around glass, even if it’s breakaway glass. I put my hand on the bar, fucking straight glass,” he said during an appearance on the Armchair Expert With Dax podcast.

“I felt the glass go into my hand,” he added, before explaining how his “whole arm swelled up” leading to a staph infection.