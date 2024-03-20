Jake Gyllenhaal got infection after cutting hand on ‘Road House’ set

Jake Gyllenhaal contracted an infection during the filming of Road House.

The remake of the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze is set to release on Thursday (March 21), and was directed by Doug Liman. The cast also features Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage and boxer Conor McGregor in his feature film debut. See the official trailer below.

Speaking on Armchair Expert With Dax, Gyllenhaal recalled an incident where he cut his hand while filming a fight scene in the movie, and how it led to some severe health complications.

The Zodiac star explained: “We’re fighting on the floor, we’re fighting around tables. We’re fighting around glass, even if it’s breakaway glass.

“I put my hand on the bar, fucking straight glass.”

However, he added that he felt the quality of the scene was good, so he had to keep going despite the injury. He explained: “But the take, I knew, was good, because we were cutting right before, and they didn’t cut. So I was like around the bar, like ‘We’re not doing it again.’”

He described: “I felt the glass go into my hand,” before explaining how he contracted the infection. He described how his “whole arm swelled up” before clarifying: “It ended up being staph.”

A staph skin infection is caused by the bacteria staphylococcus entering the skin, usually through a bite or cut. Symptoms include hot, swollen skin, sores and blisters, and painful lumps on the area.

The Prisoners actor explained how these injuries were a common occurrence on set. “There were things like that that happened all the time,” he explained. “But gratefully I was really, really trying to take care of everything that we did and my body while we’re doing it.”

He added: “I didn’t sustain any major injuries, which is a testament to the team I was working with.”

Road House had its world premiere on March 8, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 21.

Elsewhere, Gyllenhaal has shared that he would still like to play Batman if given the opportunity.