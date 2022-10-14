Jameela Jamil wants a part in ‘Star Wars’

Jameela Jamil has said that she hopes to one day land a role in the Star Wars franchise.

The actor currently plays She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) rival Titania in the Disney+ series, voiced Wonder Woman in DC League of Super-Pets and appeared in the Star Trek series Prodigy.

Speaking at New York Comic Con, Jamil said: “It feels only natural that I should at least be allowed to do catering at ‘Star Wars’. Just as I’ve been referring to my nerd EGOT. That would be an ultimate dream come true, and then I’ve fulfilled every 12-year-old fantasy I had.”

Advertisement

She added that she would want to play a part on the dark side if she ever got the opportunity.

“I’d take literally anything, but I think a villain,” she said. “I do really love playing the bad guy. I really do enjoy complex characters who start off as immensely unrelatable, who we can find the relatability of.

“I think the reason for that, it’s probably slightly socially political. Right now we are so divided; we almost seek to misunderstand each other. And if we don’t understand each other, we’re never going to be able to find a way back to one another.”

She continued: “And I think that’s also been an overarching theme throughout ‘Star Trek’… We’re decades into this franchise, and I think they have done a really good job at that, and I think that’s something that I’m very drawn to, is helping people understand people who are different to them.”

#StarTrekProdigy returns in TWO WEEKS! To celebrate, we challenged @jameelajamil with Boldly Go or Sadly No: New York Comic Con Edition! How would you have answered? #NYCC #StarTrekNYCC pic.twitter.com/cMk4RumwL0 — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) October 13, 2022

Earlier this month, Jamil responded to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law viewers who have been critical of the show, saying they “don’t need to be so hostile”.

Advertisement

On October 3, Jamil shared her appreciation of the show on Twitter, writing: “As a huge Marvel fan, I have loved making this show. It’s for the people this genre forgot all these years, and those people love it and thank us every day.

“We didn’t stick to any old formula, and we still made it to number one in the ratings, and we had a BLAST making it. MADNESS.”

The post attracted some negative feedback about the series, which prompted a follow-up post later the same day. “TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She Hulk,” Jamil wrote. “I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone.

“Some people FUCKING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, from creator Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty), also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra and Tim Roth.