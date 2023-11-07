James Bond producer, Greg Wilson, has shared an update on the future of the franchise.

In the two years since Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after his final performance as the suited secret agent in No Time To Die, fans have celebrated Bond’s 60th anniversary, and while no new movies have been released, the first non-scripted James Bond inspired television series is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

The premiere of the new series, 007: Road To A Million, was attended by Wilson, Succession star, Brian Cox, and producer, Barbara Broccoli.

The new Bond-themed gameshow, starring Cox, will see real people taking part in physical challenges resembling those done by 007 himself, all competing against each other for the chance to win £1 million.

Cox, who portrays the ominous Controller in the series, said on the role: “I thought, ‘This might be my big moment to play a Bond villain.’ I’ve always wanted to play a Bond villain.”

Wilson told Express: “No plans on making the next Bond at this stage. There will be another Bond some day, but we’re not actively developing it.”

This news echoed comments made by Broccoli in Variety when asked about future plans for the franchise in both film and television. Regarding the possibility of more Bond-inspired TV shows, she said, “I don’t think so. I think it’s the big cinema screen basically. This has been a lot of fun and we’d love this to continue but I think that’s probably it.”

And with rumours flying around about who might play the next Bond, Broccoli addressed the new phase of the story following the character’s death at the end of No Time To Die by saying, “It’s gonna take a while for us to get – you know, it’s a whole new reinvention. So it’ll take some time.”

Broccoli also recently spoke to The Guardian, where she confirmed: “There’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that.”