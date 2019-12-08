James Bond director says he tried to “woo” Grace Jones back to franchise

The director of the upcoming James Bond movie, Cary Fukunaga, confirmed that he tried to “woo” Grace Jones to return to the franchise.

Speaking to Total Film, Fukunaga revealed that he spent time with Jones in Jamaica before filming began in an attempt to convince Jones to appear in the upcoming Bond movie, No Time To Die.

Jones first appeared alongside Roger Moore and Christopher Walken in A View to a Kill back in 1985. However, Fukunaga would not confirm whether or not Jones was asked to play her original role in the film.

Advertisement

Fukunaga said: “I took a snorkelling trip with Grace Jones out in the waters in front of Ian Fleming’s house when I was trying to woo her into being in the film.”

Back in July, reports emerged that Jones had signed on to appear in the film but abruptly left the set after discovering how few lines she had in the role. At the time, Jones’ representatives said there would be “no comment” about any involvement in the project.

Rumours of her return first emerged in July when Jones captioned an Instagram post in Jamaica “exciting news coming soon” at the time the production was filming on the island.

Last month (November 6) it was announced that Jones is curating the 2020 Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre.

Next year’s festival will run from June 12-21 and will see Jones join an illustrious list of names who have previously curated the festival including David Bowie, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, Nick Cave, Lee Scratch Perry, M.I.A and Robert Smith. Jones will take over the curation from Nile Rogers, who created the event this summer.

Advertisement

Jones has appeared at the festival previously. In 2007, Jones she completed an all-star line-up of Nick Cave, Shane MacGowan, Pete Doherty and Jarvis Cocker to sing Disney songs under Cocker’s curation. Jones also returned the following year for her own two-hour Royal Festival Hall set when Massive Attack curated Meltdown.