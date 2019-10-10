Things went awry at Brize Norton during filming for 'No Time To Die'

Filming of the new James Bond film has sparked a terror alert at a UK air base.

The first trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond, was shared last week.

Filming for the new movie was taking place at the Brize Norton air base, and an alert was sparked after crew reportedly left a van used in filming on set, with its security pass having expired.

The discovery of the van then sent security at the base into high alert, with approximately 400 people evacuated from the area.

“A 300-meter cordon was put in place while it was assessed by bomb disposal teams. It is an unbelievable blunder to have caused such a massive security risk,” a source told The Sun.

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond movie, and Daniel Craig’s last outing as the legendary character. It’s due out April 3, 2020 in the UK and five days later in the US.

Last week, Craig gave a “really quite drunk” farewell speech to the James Bond crew as filming for No Time To Die wrapped.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” Craig said.

In terms of the plot for the new film, producer Barbara Broccoli said earlier this year that No Time To Die would begin with Bond “enjoying himself” in his “spiritual home” instead of being on active service.

The cast for the film includes Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek.