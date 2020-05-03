James Bond ‘Goldfinger’ bowler hat valued at £30,000 on ‘Antiques Roadshow’

A bowler hat from the James Bond movie Goldfinger has been valued at £30,000 on the Antiques Roadshow.

The battered steel-rimmed hat and weapon belonged to hitman Oddjob (played by Harold Sakata) in the 1964 movie, which starred Sean Connery as 007.

The hat’s owner, who was a big Bond fan growing up, said his brother-in-law, who was a driver for Aston Martin during the filming of Goldfinger, asked Pinewood Studios if they had any memorabilia. The studio gave him Oddjob’s bowler hat but removed the metal rim.

“As a young lad, everybody wanted to throw the Oddjob hat, and if you look at it, everybody did throw the hat because it’s absolutely in pieces,” the owner said.

He added: “It didn’t have the steel in it anymore so therefore whenever it landed it damaged it.”

The item was part of a collection of 007 memorabilia brought to Antiques Roadshow when it filmed at the National Botanic Garden of Wales last summer.

Last month, actress Honor Blackman, best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore in 1964’s Goldfinger, died aged 94.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry has shared a frightening behind-the-scenes story from the James Bond movie Die Another Day where she cheated death thanks to co-star Pierce Brosnan.

Berry retold the incident while on Jimmy Fallon’s virtual chat show describing how she almost choked on a fig that she had been told to use to seduce Brosnan’s Bond character.